Griselda is one of the best stables in hip-hop. But for his latest single, "The Hurt Business," Westside Gunn ventures outside the family to have Wale and Smoke DZA perform alongside him.

For "The Hurt Business," the wrestling fanatics create a three-man tag team by tackling the ominous instrumental. Gunn leads off the track, delivering a flurry of bars that set the stage for Smoke DZA to further prove why he's one of rap's best in-ring performers.

"I only take a half a second to establish the hit/send my little homie at you, have em stab through your Kith," DZA raps. "Got a kilo on my neck, nigga average a brick/Ya bitch face painted on my pants, Ravishing Rick."

After DZA and Gunn strung together two electrifying finishes, Wale rolls into the squared circle to execute his signature move. Gunn and DZA may have made subtle allusions to wrestlers, but Folarin decided to lace his entire verse with double entendres that only WWE/F fans would fully understand.

"Alhamdulillah, most valuable like Hassan Assad," Wale spits. "Lay down, niggas ain't thug/Don't think we can't tell/It ring out/Coughing up like you Gangrel. ... Fiends copping, that's my young one/Lot of shoppers, don't look like Rockers because they Young Bucks."

Similar to Griselda and its associated acts, the Hurt Business has taken over WWE's Raw brand. The stable is headed by Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) with Bobby Lashley, Sheldon Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander helping enforce its will. "The Hurt Business" track will be featured on the Conflicted soundtrack for Griselda's motion picture. This soundtrack is set to drop on Friday.

Listen to "The Hurt Business" with Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, and Wale above.