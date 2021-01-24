It’s been more than 20 years since the death of Houston legend DJ Screw.

Despite his absence, Screw’s iconic chopped and screwed style continues to permeate popular music, influencing artists across genres, from Solange to Travis Scott. Giving us an overview of Screw's legacy, filmmaker Isaac Yowman presents the first trailer of his forthcoming documentary Chopped and Screwed: the Final Mixtape.

The trailer highlight’s Screw’s success and posthumous popularity, while also delving into the Texas native’s battle with racial oppression and police brutality. It includes first-hand accounts and interviews from some of those closest to him, including his family members and fiancée. It also features some of his collaborators and those currently influenced by him, including Lil’ Keke, Rick Ross, Bun B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Solange, Travis Scott, and more. According to Billboard, Screw’s sister Michelle Wheeler served as a consulting producer.

As a cornerstone of the burgeoning Southern rap scene in the ‘90s, Screw made a name for himself selling mixtapes and mastering his lean inspired sound. The trailer also touches on Screw’s friendship with the late George Floyd, who was a member of Houston’s Screwed Up Click.

"The idea of telling the story of DJ Screw is just as important today as it was during the time of his passing in 2000. A tale of overcoming the odds, racial injustice and inspiration to many," Yowman, a native Houstonian, told Billboard. "This film will show the power of a man that prevailed over the adversities that blanketed his community and used his experiences to create a legacy that lives on today. Screw’s impact on southern culture is no secret, but his influence on music globally is a story untold."

Chopped and Screwed: the Final Mixtape is slated for a late 2021 release.