Emerging singer-songwriter Skyy Stone has been hard at work in the pandemic, toiling away with producer-songwriter Ruben Joy (whose credits include Blade Brown, Wretch 32, Ghetts and more) on what would become her debut EP, Eden. Ahead of the EP's release next month, she's just dropped off the visuals for lead single, "Sin".

As you might have guessed from the titles, there's a biblical theme here. The EP as a whole, she says, uses the story of Adam and Eve as a narrative device to unpack the toxic relationships of her past, weaving together themes of lust, passion and danger on her path to finding the love she deserves.

"Sin" goes full tilt into the sultry side of things, making full use of Ruben Joy's synth-heavy instrumental that's boiling over with seduction and warmth while she twists and writhes in the red-soaked visuals from London-based director, photographer and videographer Easy Visuals.

Hit play at the top and look out for the rest of EP, which is due February 26.