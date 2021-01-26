Born in the afterglow of a big night out, ZULA is the collaborative outing between Manchester duo Xenya Genovese aka Freak Slug and Majestic Casual producer glue70. Placing their focus just as much on songwriting as the dancefloor, the pair are currently gearing up for the release of their debut EP PLAY, which is due February 19.

Ahead of the EP's arrival via Ad Hoc Records, they're releasing one of the EP's key tracks, "Come Back". There's a lightness of touch about the whole thing that makes it uniquely versatile; a mix of slippery synths, unpredictable rhythms, and Genovese's gentle yet soulful vocals. As delicate as it is strong, the new cut would work just as well as a pre-party jam as it would a post-club cool down.

Pre-order PLAY here.