South Africa's finest, DJ Lag is back, this time teaming up with fellow Durbanite DJ Tira for "Siyagroova". Together, the pair unite Lag's gqom sound with Tira's Kwaito vocals for a rumbling club cut that's heavy on the low end and driven forward by the former's knack for intense rhythms.

To mark the occasion they've called on director Allison Swank to put together some suitably energetic visuals and she's delivered in a big way. A non-stop show of energy, the video follows local dance crew The 031 Goats as they take us round their city, cutting shapes and offering the world some much-needed and decidedly stylish escapism.

According to both Lag and Tira, "Siyagroova" was a long-time coming and a collaboration that came around with minimum fuss. "It was just the two of us in Tira's studio and the song was finished so quickly, it showed that this is something we should have done long ago," he says.

Tira continues: "We found the appropriate beat to go with the lyrics that I already had in my head. It took us one hour to kill this song. It was just me and DJ Lag in studio and I am glad such a dope song came out."