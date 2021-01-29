PARTYNEXTDOOR fans will be able to stream his EPs Colours and Colours 2 this week, as one project.

The singer took to Twitter to share the news on Wednesday night, writing, “Making the original COLOURS finally available everywhere Friday for the fans. Locked in, will be back soon.”

Colours—PND's second EP—was originally released in 2014, while his third EP, Colours 2 dropped in 2017. “It’s a natural PND sound,” G. Ry told Complex of Colours 2. “And just about how he’s dealing with being a young artist, a young man, and all these relationships that he’s gone through, and is currently going through. A lot gets portrayed about him in the media. So it’s great to touch on that on the record.” The pair recorded the project over the course of five days.

Colours boasts features from Travis Scott and Cash Out, while Colours 2 is feature-less. The last project we received from PND was last October's PARTYPACK, which included appearances from Quavo, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Yachty, and Murda Beatz.

Stream Colours in its entirety below.