We did it. With the start of a new year, literally all of the woes of the past 12 months have magically disappeared and we can all live with the peace of knowing that nothing bad will ever happen again.

Just kidding. While the first day of a new year doesn't inherently mean anything has changed aside from some calendar numbers, the brutal horribleness of 2020 had us all clinging to any little hope we could invent about 2021 while giving the proverbial finger to the past year.

Thanks to the pandemic, which certainly isn't going anywhere anytime soon, the usual NYE festivities largely consisted of crowdless livestreams for the year's biggest artists and getting sloshed at home for the general public.

Still, that aforementioned effort at cobbling together some semblance of hope is a contagious exercise in resilience. In that spirit, we've rounded up an assortment of 2021-welcoming messages from 21 Savage, Taylor Swift, and more below.