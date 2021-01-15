After officially announcing the title of his upcoming album, Conflict Of Interest, Ghetts is kicking off 2021 with one of the album's key singles, "Skengman" with Stormzy.

The new track is actually the third single to be taken from the album, following "Mozambique" with Jaykae and Moonchild Sanelly and "IC3" with Skepta—both of which were widely held up as two of the best drops of 2020. "Skengman", which also comes with some bold visuals courtesy of director Nathan James Tettey, sets the two MCs against a pitch-black production from TenBillion Dreams and TJ that's both moody and minimal.

Can I put the Same amount love in to my campaign as the music pls ? I understand your frustrations but I haven’t put my heart and soul into this to just throw it out like it’s nothing , thanks for your patience and understanding ❤️ https://t.co/OMERC4N7Ay — GHETTS (@THEREALGHETTS) January 14, 2021

Fittingly, Tettey's visuals are just as dark, taking the monochrome aesthetic to new levels and framing Ghetts and Stormzy as battle-seasoned anti-heroes alongside their allies D Double E, Mist, Shaybo, and boxer Michael 'Venom' Page.

Watch the video for "Skengman" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.