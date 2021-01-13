Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young has alleged that the music mogul held a gun to her head on at least two separate occasions in the past.

As Entertainment Tonight Online reports, court documents show that Young has made some very serious allegations about Dre engaging in violent behavior directed at her. She claimed that he held a gun to her head once in 2000 and again in 2001, and she also said he punched her face twice on two separate occasions. Additionally, she described one instance in which he allegedly kicked down the door to a room when she had been "hiding from his rage in 2016."

She has also accused him of verbal and emotional abuse, which she said "decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome." Young added, "His long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in warding support and fees." She said she never reported his violent behavior to authorities because she was scared of Dre, whom she married in 1996.

Previously Dre stated that he had not abused or threatened Young's physical safety, but she has since said he is lying. "I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre's relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life," she continued. "It is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me." She is asking for Dre to pay for all her expenses, as he had during their marriage.

The news comes a week after Dre agreed to pay $2 million to Nicole Young for temporary spousal support. Dr. Dre is still reportedly in intensive care after he suffered a brain aneurysm last week, with hospitals continuing to run tests on him due to concerns he could suffer another aneurysm in the future. Despite his condition, his family has allegedly been informed that a "bad outcome" is unlikely.