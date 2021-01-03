Boosie Badazz didn’t hasn’t let his shooting in Dallas get him down.

In fact, the rapper has boldly referenced the incident in a new song, which he teased earlier this week. “Hit me in my leg but it should have been my head / I swear to God,” Boosie raps on the track, taunting the shooter. “And the bars and extension cords, big facts, we steppin’ hard / You better keep ya 30 because if a n***a kill ya…”

Boosie was hit in the leg outside of a Dallas strip mall in mid-November, with the suspects later fleeing the scene. Both the rapper and his manager dispelled rumors that he was going to have his leg amputated: “OUT THE HOSPITAL #athome Thanks to all the ones who prayed fa me N YEAH I STILL GOT MY LEG,” he tweeted a week after the shooting. According to HipHopDX, Boosie is still limited to a wheelchair while he heals from his wound.

The incident happened after the fatal shooting of Boosie’s friend and collaborator Mo3, when Boosie was in town to attend a vigil for the slain Dallas rapper. The pair had just released their collaborative project Badazz Mo3 in 2020.