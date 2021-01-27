Benny, Gunn and Deuce connected with Pierce to discuss their new film 'Conflicted,' and offered commentary on selected scenes. They talk about tapping into their own experiences in the prison system and how those experiences shaped their worldview after being released, and influenced the script. They also talk about the legacy of previous movie endeavours by hip hop labels in the past like Roc-A-fella, No Limit, and Cash Money Records. Will 'Conflicted' also become a 'hood classic? Sound off in the comments below! And be sure to stream 'Conflicted' on pay-per-view.