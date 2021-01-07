2020 was a huge year for the Griselda camp with their all-star backcourt of Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher all dropping standout projects.

Despite releasing a surplus of music, one thing that fans have been patiently waiting for is the song that Drake and Benny the Butcher linked up for that he previously hinted at. When Benny joined The Complex Sports Podcast recently, he shared a status update on when the track might be released.

"Like I said, I sent Drake a song, he sent me a song and told me to put a verse on it for his album," Benny said around the 16-minute mark. "I sent that back, he sent me a verse for me to put on for my album and I got that, so you know how this industry is, some songs never see the light of day but we definitely talked about these songs coming out."

Benny went on to explain that the main reason he hasn't released his song with Drake is that there hasn't been a right time for it.

"Nobody has heard the record yet, but it hasn't been no space for me to release the record," he said. "Remember, my last album was all produced by Hit-Boy, and this record wasn't produced by Hit-Boy so it ain't like I can throw it on there. And my next album, which was done before Burdens of Proof, is Plugs I Met II and it's all produced by Harry Fraud so it's not like a slot on there, so first available slot that people can get that record I'm pushing for that record to drop."

This isn't the first time that Benny has talked about his track with Drake. Back when he talked to Complex News in October, he mentioned something similar, saying that the song is finished but that they were both just waiting on the right time to release it. Listen to what Benny had to say 11:37-mark of the video below.

Listen to the full Benny the Butcher interview on The Complex Sports Podcast down below.