The Game is among several Teyana Taylor fans who are lamenting her recent announcement that she'll be hanging up her mic for music retirement. In support of her continued artistry, Game left uplifting words with the "Rose in Harlem" singer and harkened back to a few memories from her early music days where he felt connected to her promising talent.

"TT, @TeyanaTaylor........ this message is from the young game who met a very young, talented black girl with the biggest voice I’d ever heard in my life on a cold night in New York City I don’t remember how many years ago," Game wrote. "The 1st time I heard you sing, I knew what you were & also knew it was only a matter of time before you were a SUPERSTAR. ... I always told you, you were one amazing project away from your destiny & then it came..... “THE ALBUM”... your CLASSIC !!! Undeniably YOU. A body of work that was clearly the best R&B album of the year. You know it, I know it & so does your fanbase. Live in your glory & never be detoured by the minds of those weakened by this watered down era of appreciation."

The Game's message comes after Taylor announced that she would be stepping away from music to protect her own emotional health.

The motive behind Taylor's move seems to be the lack of appreciation she received for her latest project, The Album. Game also comes as the most recent artist to sing Taylor's praises following the reveal. Cardi B took to Twitter this week where she also empathized with Taylor, explaining that she wished the singer felt more appreciated.