The life of the legendary DJ Screw will be hitting the silver screen.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Sony is developing a biopic of the musician and producer based on the life of Robert Earl Davis, Jr.—better known as Houston's DJ Screw. The movie will be a film adaptation of Isaac Yowman's musical tribute to Screw, All Screwed Up. The movie will share the same title as Yowman's project and he will serve as the film's executive producer.



Yowman's tribute was part of The Incubation Lab which was headed by Jeron Smith in collaboration with Sony. The program identifies and develops feature projects from unconventional storytellers. All Screwed Up will be the first project from this initiative to get the film treatment. Production is set to start in 2021 with Maia Eyre overseeing the project on behalf of Sony.

"Jeron and Maia have been extremely helpful and transparent in navigating me through this process," Yowman told THR. "They’ve committed to making sure my voice as a black filmmaker is heard and the team we’re building is super solid. I can tell Sony genuinely wants to see me grow as a creative, and that means a lot. The family is happy and so am I."

All Screwed Up was created with the approval of Screw's family as well as Screwed Up Click associates. DJ Screw is known for creating the chopped and screwed style of production that is still popular to this day. He influenced the musical direction of Houston before passing in 2000 at the age of 29.