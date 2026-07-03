Dj Screw

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Latest Stories

DJ Screw.
Music

DJ Screw Estate Announces Late Producer's Entire Catalog is Coming to DSPs

The first project the late DJ and producer's estate released is 'DJ Screw Originals (Volume 1)' — listen below.

tara mahadevan50 days ago
CactusCon
Style

The 10 Best Things We Saw at CactusCon: Rick Owens, Vetements, & More

These are the brands, products, and activations that stuck with us from Travis Scott’s CactusCon in Las Vegas.

Mike DeStefano607 days ago
Travis Scott
Pop Culture

Travis Scott Is Producing a DJ Screw Biopic for Columbia Pictures

Twenty-two years after DJ Screw's death, Columbia Pictures has enlisted Travis Scott and Issace Yowman to produce a documentary on the Screwed Up Click leader.

Brad Callas1342 days ago
spotify
Music

Exclusive: Spotify’s ‘Mogul’ Podcast Shares Trailer, Key Art for New Season About DJ Screw

For the latest season of Gimlet and Spotify's 'Mogul' podcast, Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins takes a close look at the life and legacy of the late DJ Screw.

Trace William Cowen1857 days ago
dj screw documentary
Music

Watch Trailer for DJ Screw Documentary 'Chopped and Screwed: the Final Mixtape'

The trailer highlight’s Screw’s success and posthumous popularity, while also delving into the Houston native’s battle with police brutality.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2002 days ago
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Isaac Yowman attends "Never Heard" Movie Premiere
Music

Sony to Develop Isaac Yowman-Helmed Biopic Based on DJ Screw

Sony Pictures is developing a biopic of musician and producer based on the life of Robert Earl Davis, Jr.—better known as Houston's iconic DJ Screw.

Xavier Hamilton2037 days ago

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