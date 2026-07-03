Latest Stories
DJ Screw Estate Announces Late Producer's Entire Catalog is Coming to DSPs
The first project the late DJ and producer's estate released is 'DJ Screw Originals (Volume 1)' — listen below.
The 10 Best Things We Saw at CactusCon: Rick Owens, Vetements, & More
These are the brands, products, and activations that stuck with us from Travis Scott’s CactusCon in Las Vegas.
Travis Scott Is Producing a DJ Screw Biopic for Columbia Pictures
Twenty-two years after DJ Screw's death, Columbia Pictures has enlisted Travis Scott and Issace Yowman to produce a documentary on the Screwed Up Click leader.
Exclusive: Spotify’s ‘Mogul’ Podcast Shares Trailer, Key Art for New Season About DJ Screw
For the latest season of Gimlet and Spotify's 'Mogul' podcast, Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins takes a close look at the life and legacy of the late DJ Screw.
Watch Trailer for DJ Screw Documentary 'Chopped and Screwed: the Final Mixtape'
The trailer highlight’s Screw’s success and posthumous popularity, while also delving into the Houston native’s battle with police brutality.
Sony to Develop Isaac Yowman-Helmed Biopic Based on DJ Screw
Sony Pictures is developing a biopic of musician and producer based on the life of Robert Earl Davis, Jr.—better known as Houston's iconic DJ Screw.