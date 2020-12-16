Chicago rapper JusBlow600, who is signed to Lil Durk's label Only the Family, was arrested last week in connection with a 2017 murder.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that JusBlow, real name Justin Mitchell, was charged with murder and six other felony counts back in October. The 25-year-old rapper was arrested after he faced charges related to a 2017 robbery and subsequent murder, in which co-defendants Paradise Haynes and Lucky R. Tyler were also involved. The three have been accused of planning to rob Khalil Carter at an apartment, and then killing him after the situation turned sour.

JusBlow600 is accused of being the gunman in the shooting, and could face 45 to 65 years in prison if he's convicted of murder. Tyler is facing similar time behind bars, while co-defendant Haynes has pleaded guilty to one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury, and could face between 10 to 30 years in prison. The other charges the rapper is facing include one count of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts robbery, one count of aggravated battery, and two counts of criminal confinement.

In a post shared on instagram, JusBlow600 claimed he's innocent. "They tryin 2 build cases off lies and snitches!" he wrote, teasing that he has an album on the way soon, too. "Imma stay 10 toes down ... I love and thank my support system and fans!! Imma be back when I beat the case."

JusBlow600 signed to Only the Family last year, and has collaborated with Durk multiple times since.