In just a matter of days, we all shall feast.

On Monday, Kid Cudi came through with another teaser trailer for his impending album. This time, we've been given a release date—Dec. 11—the title Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, and the tracklist, featuring Pop Smoke, Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers, and Trippie Redd:

Peep the teaser video below:

The third and final entry in the Man on the Moon trilogy arrives 11 years after Cudi set the saga in motion with the inaugural entry The End of Day, now widely regarded as a classic. The influence of that album, as well as its sequel The Legend of Mr Rager, is still omnipresent across the industry to this day.

Alongside the album’s release, we also have a pair of videos to look forward to for "She Knows This" and "Heaven on Earth" from Nabil.

The Cudi x Bridgers pairing is a particularly welcome surprise among the 18-track new album. Back in July, Cudi shouted out Bridgers' brilliant 2017 Stranger in the Alps cut "Scott Street." In response, Bridgers—hopefully in a nod to what we can expect on "Lovin' Me"—asked Cudi to hum with her:

Last month, we learned that Cudi had co-founded the Bron-backed production and music management company MAD SOLAR.

"Beyond excited to be launching my production company Mad Solar and partnering with Bron, whose creative vision and storytelling has transformed the industry," Cudi said when announcing the venture. "I am so very proud of the slate that we are developing and can't WAIT for you all to see what we got cookin'."

If you haven't yet, you should also dive into the Cudi-featuring HBO series We Are Who We Are as soon as possible. Here's a look: