A new Juice WLRD track produced by Benny Blanco has arrived.

The song, titled "Real Shit," officially hit streaming services at midnight Wednesday, just in time for what would've been Juice's 22nd birthday. Blanco, a frequent collaborator of the late rapper, teased the song on social media this week, posting its official cover art as well as a snippet.

"Tomorrow," he captioned the Monday post, which included a photo of him and Juice cracking up.

"Real Shit" also arrives nearly one year after Juice died from an accidental overdose in Chicago. Blanco was among those who mourned the tragedy on social media.

"... U were one of the sweetest / purest people i have ever met... ur talent was unmatched by anyone ..." the producer wrote. "U literally would just listen to a beat for 2 seconds then go in the booth and record 5 takes and say pick the best song... and then do that over like 10 beats... i would literally run out of beats... u were not a human... u were something else... something special... i’m thankful for the time we spent together... ur friends and family are in my prayers... luv u bro."

You can stream the song now on Apple Music or via Spotify below.

"Real Shit" follows Juice's posthumous record "Smile" with The Weeknd. It's unclear if the song is a stand-alone cut or if it'll land on a second posthumous project. The late rapper's estate unleashed his Legends Never Die album back in July, and are reportedly working on its follow-up.

Juice also recently won Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop at the 2020 American Music Awards, marking his first win at the awards ceremony.