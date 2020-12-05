Great news for Jeremih and his fans!

TMZ revealed on Saturday that the singer has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home after a near-fatal bout with COVID-19.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life I will be forever grateful," Jeremih said in a statement to TMZ before thanking other acts for supporting him and sharing the news of his condition.

"I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support," he continued.

Last month, it was revealed that Jeremih was hospitalized in his native Chicago after being rendered unresponsive by the virus. The singer was reportedly breathing with the support of a ventilator and housed in the facility's intensive care unit. After receiving an outpour of prayers and support from fans and fellow entertainers, Jeremih's condition started to improve. He was moved from the ICU to a regular hospital room as well as taken off the ventilator. Now, the Chicago native has been discharged from the hospital just in time to spend the holiday season with his family.

"I would like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me," Jeremih said. "I'm getting stronger every day, and look forward to spending time with my sons."