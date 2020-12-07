The debut album for late Dallas artist FXXXXY (real name Maudell Watkins) is set for release on Dec. 11.

The news of the project comes after he died from complications while undergoing a routine medical procedure back in September. The posthumous release, which includes the previously released single "Paranoia / # 1 Stunna," will feature appearances from Gunna and Lil Durk. You can watch the album trailer for Do You Trust Me? up top.

"FXXXXY was looking forward to building his fanbase with his unique sound, straight from his heart and soul," his family said in a statement. "When you hear this project, you will hear his passion for creating music that began at six years old. When you hear his lyrics and vocals, you will feel his presence. We are still in great pain over losing FXXXXY, and we also acknowledge the pain of many others he touched, whether through music or friendship."

Prior to his passing, FXXXXY had worked with Future on his album High Off Life and signed to his label FreeBandz. "He is absolutely missed, but his contributions to the music industry will live forever," his family added. "Please enjoy his debut project; your support is very much appreciated! Long Live FXXXXY!"