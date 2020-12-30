The year is (finally) almost over and list-making season is drawing to a close. Earlier this month, we published our lists declaring the 50 best albums and the 50 best songs of 2020. But, of course, in order to make comprehensive staff lists like these, each of us have to make compromises about own respective favorites. So, after publishing our Complex year-end lists over the past few weeks, we’re ending 2020 by opening things up to a larger section of contributors and sharing everyone’s personal top 10 lists for best songs and best albums. Continue for personal favorites from regular contributors and members of staff who chose to participate. And, if you missed them, check out Complex Music’s 2020 best-of lists here: Best Albums, Best Songs, Best Music Videos, and Best Rap Verses.