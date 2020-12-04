Aminé has just dropped the deluxe version of his latest album Limbo which features seven new tracks and features from talent like Saba, Toosii, Valee, and more.

While some might have been introduced to the Portland rapper from his 2016 hit song '"Caroline," Limbo has become the qualifier in solidifying Aminé's place amongst other top talents in rap. The original version of the album, which dropped back in August this year, was one of his most biggest projects to date, debuting in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week, and even landing a spot on Complex's Best Albums of 2020 list at No. 37.

What might be most impressive about Limbo's deluxe, however, is the fact that Aminé let the album breathe before adding more songs to it. Despite featuring apperances from the likes of Vince Staples, JID, Charlie Wilson, Slowthai, Summer Walker, and others on the original, Aminé's voice can still be heard the clearest throughout the project. He leans heavily on his Portland roots on tracks like "Woodlawn"—named after his hometown of Woodlawn in Portland, Oregon—and taps into the emotions that 2020 has conjured up by paying tribute to Kobe Bryant on "Kobe."

Another testament to Limbo's initial success, Aminé also landed a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September and performed both "Woodlawn" and the opening track "Burden" while floating atop a real hot air balloon. He also paid tribute to some of the Black people who were slain by police this past summer, wearing a graphic tee reading "Rest in Peace" with the faces of Breonna Taylor, Mike Brown, George Floyd, and more brandished across the front.

Check out the deluxe version of Aminé's latest album Limbo featuring Saba, Toosii, Valee, and more down below.