UFC Champion Tyron Woodley is also known for dabbing in music himself, so his deep knowledge of hip-hop came as a surprise to no-one. The Ferguson, Missouri native stopped by Complex Brackets to pick The Best Rapper in the West Coast and was faced with some difficult choices between legendary figures who cemented West Coast Rap supremacy with some newer rappers trying to make a name for themselves. Watch him struggle to pick between Snoop vs Ice Cube, Tupac vs E-40 and Schoolboy Q vs Too Short.