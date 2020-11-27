Statik Selektah has returned with his ninth studio album, The Balancing Act, and it is absolutely stacked with a wide variety of guests.

Featuring appearances from Nas, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Jack Harlow, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, Method Man, Black Thought, Joey Badass, Bun B, and Dave East, among many others, The Balancing Act sees Statik team-up with both rising rappers and legends. “Getting through this year ended up being The Balancing Act for the whole world,” Statik said of the new album. “I think there’s something for everyone on this album to mark this moment in time, remind us how hip-hop is powerful and serve as an escape through some of our toughest times.”

The Balancing Act follows Statik's last effort 8, which dropped in 2017. Just like his latest release, 8 featured an impressive slew of guests that saw everyone from PnB Rock and Joyner Lucas to Cousin Stizz and Action Bronson go in over his beats.

Listen to The Balancing Act above via Spotify or over on other streaming platforms.