As we enter deeper into the story-pocalypse with more and more apps beginning to add Snapchat-like services, it appears as though Spotify might be putting itself on the lengthy list of platforms that don't really need a story function, but have one anyway.

The Verge reported that Spotify is in the middle of testing a Snapchat story-style feature that would go along with its playlists because... why not. In a statement acquired by Engadget, a Spotify spokesperson says that the company is always trying to broaden their user's experience and that they routinely test different ways to do that.

"At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience," the spokesperson said. "Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time."

This isn't the first time that Spotify is testing the story feature waters either. Back in 2019, they also tested to see if incorporating stories would work on their platform, giving certain artists the opportunity to try it out. The testing that they are currently doing now isn't fully live to the public, but according to Mashable, it has appeared on certain user's apps and it apparently looks exactly like Instagram's.

Currently, the total tally of apps that have a story feature includes Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Linkedin, and probably others that I'm not even aware of.