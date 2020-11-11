Sheff G has had one hell of a year, but he's far from done if his new video for the track "Lights On" is any indication.

Directed by Ryan Lynch, the video sees the drill MC celebrating his continued success. "Lights on! It’s up!" Sheff G told Complex of the new track and video. "The song is about how we turning up with this music shit. Y’all about to have a lot more new music from me before this year is over." The track's official release follows his partnership between his label Winners Circle Entertainment and RCA Records.

After building hype with his effortless collaborations with Sleepy Hallow, "Lights On" makes it clear that Sheff works just as well on his own as he does with others. He's also already showcasesd that he's not just a drill artist, either, working on tracks that see him blending the sounds of modern Brooklyn with more straightforward rap production. "'Flows' was one of the songs that showed everybody that we could step out of just being drill artists," he told Complex back in August. "It's way more than drill," Sleepy added.

Watch the video for "Lights On" above and grab the song on streaming here.