Jay-Z, Pharrell, Eminem, Kanye, Timbaland, Rick Rubin, Damon Dash. That’s the legendary team who created The Black Album, now considered one of the greatest albums in hip-hop history. But there’s one key player from that team you might not know: Shari Bryant, a behind-the-scenes Roc-A-Fella Records marketing wiz as crucial to making The Black Album successful as anyone else on that list. And, as a result, Bryant knows a thing or two or four million (the number of Black Album records her marketing genius helped sell) about creating teams and communities.

“Roc-A-fella was about building community because we were so small and we had to work together in such a tight way,” Bryant, who also goes by Shari B, says. “Community was instilled in me very early because it was already like family. We all protected and supported each other.”

Years after The Black Album came out, Jay-Z remained so impressed with Bryant that he recently appointed her co-president of Roc Nation, his full-service entertainment company, where she now oversees operations and marketing alongside Omar Grant. That makes Shari B. one of the most powerful women in the entertainment industry, something she proves daily, working with top artists like Meek Mill.