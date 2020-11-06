Hot on the heels of his September single, "Dangerous", Wolverhampton-born artist S-X has returned with an emotive follow-up entitled "In Real Life".

Sam Gumbley, known to his fans as S-X, has carved out his own lane as a singer-songwriter after producing one of the biggest grime songs of all time, "Wooo Riddim", ten years ago. He went on to produce for the likes of Childish Gambino, Skepta and Lil Wayne, but now S-X continues to grow in his artistry on "In Real Life", the video for which we're premiering exclusively today.

Penned while out in LA in March last year, S-X's vividly-coloured brand of pop shines through on the song—a candid offering which sees him open up about the final stages of a relationship. "After a hard realisation in my personal life, the song just flowed out of me and I wrote it in 15 minutes," he says. "I'm always excited for the fans to hear my music because some fans just want to hear the cool, bassy hip-hop beats with no real meaning, but others want to hear stuff that's deep, still a pop song and catchy. I'm really excited for them to see it and hear it."

Directed by Troy Roscoe and Danyl Goodall, watch the scenic visuals for "In Real Life" above. S-X will head out on a UK tour in May 2021, and you find out more and get your tickets here.