Brazilian-born, Paris-based singer, songwriter and cellist Dom La Nena (who also counts herself as one half of Birds On A Wire alongside singer Rosemary Standley) is just about ready to release her new solo album, Tempo, her first since 2015's Soyo. As you might have gathered from the title, the new project is centred around the concept of time, focusing on specific moments of her life to create sonic snapshots.

Ahead of the album's release early 2021, she's today revealing one of its singles, "Todo Tiene Su Fin". Like the rest of the album, La Nena puts her talents as a producer to full use, employing minimalist arrangements to maximum effect. With a light touch, she uses just a few core elements — a gentle cello melody and her feather-light vocals form the core, rounding them out with wordless vocals and a few subtle production flourishes to create a soft yet warm and uplifting folk sound.

"Todo Tiene Su Fin" drops on November 13 followed by the album on January 29, both via Six Degrees Records.