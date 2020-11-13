Rappers Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin have joined forces for a smooth, full-length collaborative record entitled FlySiifu's.

Combining the pair's distinctive talents over some hazy production, the record will appeal to any fans of more lo-fi oriented rap. With its blissed-out and foggy sound, the record showcases their undeniable chemistry. Prior to release, the duo dropped videos for "Richard Pryor" and "Mind Right."

The two rappers have been keeping very busy in 2020, with Siifu releasing his critically acclaimed project Negro and Fly Anakin collaborating with fellow Mutant Academy member Big Kahuna OG for 360 Santana. To coincide with the release of their new album, the pair dropped a video for one of the record's most immediate highlights, "Razberry."

Listen to the album and watch the video for "Razberry" above.