New details have emerged in the murder of Dallas rapper Mo3. Police have released surveillance images of the man they claim is the gunman and the car he was driving, in the hopes that someone might be able to identify the suspect.

The images show a man holding a weapon with his face covered by a black mask. He emerged from a black car that police believe is a 2014 or 2015 Chevy Camaro. He chased Mo3 down the highway on foot before shooting him in the back of the head. A bystander was shot in the incident and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Dallas investigators are asking for tips at 214-671-3616

Mo3 was killed last week on I-35 while trying to evade the assailant. According to reports shared by TMZ, the rapper born Melvin Noble noticed that he was being followed earlier in the day. He reportedly drove to a gas station from a woman's home, only to find that a car had tailed him. He pulled onto the I-35 to escape the car, but wrecked his vehicle in the process. When Noble tried to flee on foot, he was shot.

Noble was signed to the label of Boosie Badazz, who traveled to Dallas to appear at a vigil for the late rapper. While in Dallas, Boosie's van was attacked by gunmen and the Louisiana rapper suffered a gunshot to the lower leg.