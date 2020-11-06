Doc Antle, one of the subjects featured in the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, is under fire from PETA over a visit from Donald Trump fan and rapper Lil Pump.

PETA sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture over the visit, requesting that a formal investigation be launched. "On Nov. 4, Antle posted a video to social media documenting rap artist Lil Pump in direct physical contact with a juvenile tiger at Myrtle Beach Safari," the letter reads, as TMZ reports. "Antle also posted a video of Lil Pump climbing on Bubbles the elephant's trunk, during which he loses his balance and falls."

In the video of Pump with the tiger, he says, "Save the tigers, save the world." He is also shown sitting on an elephant in the clip and wearing a Make America Great Again hat while doing so. The letter complaining about the visit was written by Debbie Metzler, associate director of captive animal law enforcement. She said that the video of Pump violates a law that requires "dangerous animals such as... tigers... or elephants must be under the direct control and supervision of a knowledgeable and experienced animal handler."

Pump took a visit to Antle's South Carolina zoo recently, with videos of the visit appearing online this week. Last month, it was reported that Antle had been indicted for wildlife trafficking charges following an investigation. He was also charged with 1 felony count of conspiracy to sell or transport endangered wildlife, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Lil Pump, meanwhile, has gone full MAGA and endorsed Donald Trump in the 2020 election. "Fuck I look like paying an extra 33 in taxes for Biden, bitch ass n***a," Pump told his fans upon announcing that he's a complete twirp. "Fuck sleepy Joe, n***a. Trump 2020, bitch."