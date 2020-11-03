John Legend shared some choice words for the rappers who have recently come forward as Trump supporters.

During a campaign event on Monday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Legend addressed the audience.

“Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” he said. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies,” Legend continued. “I think they even founded a new supergroup, it's called the Sunken Place,” a reference to Jordan Peele’s film Get Out.

“But Trump's Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool's gold because you can't bank on a word he says,” he said, clearly pointing to the proposal that the Trump administration revealed last month, which lays out a number of promises to the Black community.

“Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and Brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch.”

“The president isn't strong,” Legend continued. “He's a coward.”

“And his career in business and in government has been failure after failure after failure,” Legend said. “We need a president we can trust. That's the kind of president Joe Biden will be. And he won't only reverse the damage of the last four years hand-in-hand with Senator Kamala Harris, they will build back a better economy and country than ever before.”

A number of rappers have shown their support for Trump, with one of the more startling being Lil Wayne. Last week, Weezy tweeted a photo of him and Trump, where he conveyed his support for the Platinum Plan.

Ice Cube has been in the hot seat after a senior Trump advisor thanked him for working with the White House on the plan. And earlier this month, 50 Cent publicly expressed his support for Trump, though he later reneged. Lil Pump has cosigned Trump as well, who later bestowed him with the nickname “Little Pimp” during a Michigan rally on Monday—and according to Rich the Kid, Trump tried to fly him out for the Michigan event as well.

Legend also performed with Common during the Biden rally in Philadelphia. “Just performed GLORY with my brother @JohnLegend at the Final @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris Rally on Election Eve in Philadelphia. Vote tomorrow. Let’s make history,” Common tweeted.