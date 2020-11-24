Amid the Whole Lotta Red pandemonium on Monday spurred by a series of Playboi Carti updates, one tweet from the typically elusive artist resulted in a number of fans assuming that the intended recipient of the message was Iggy Azalea.

Months removed from his most recent Twitter activity, Carti—on the same day as his tease of impending "alternative" and "psyched out" new music—said he “told da bit shut up.” In the same tweet he said his son was "crying." Carti and Azalea, of course, have a son together and were previously in a relationship.

Several hours later, Azalea publicly questioned the tweet:

And in a number of since-deleted tweets, per HotNewHipHop, she asked "what bitch would you need to tell to shut up?" and added that "certainly none are around my son." In another since-deleted tweet, Azalea said she was—prior to this tweeted development, at least—having a "great day." The tweet, she explained, left her feeling "confused as fuck."

Later, however, Azalea informed her followers she had spoken to Carti.

"I just spoke to my son’s father and apparently that isn't meant to be about me," she said. "Apparently." From there, she criticized those who had taken up the task of dragging her name "in dirt" due to a "random cryptic ass tweet."

Carti, meanwhile, hasn't publicly commented on any of this.

Back in August, Azalea teased a new chapter of her career with the release of her Tinashe-featuring new single "Dance Like Nobody's Watching."