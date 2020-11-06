Few people in this world have had a year quite like Dutchavelli's fast-rising twelve months.

He's been the name on everybody's lips and tracks like "Bando Diaries", "Surely" and "Only If You Knew" made him a mainstay in playlists and Top 5 conversations alike. So what better time than now to give the world his debut project?

It's been a packed few weeks for releases, but next to drops from M Huncho, Smoke Boys and Dizzee Rascal, Dutchavelli's Dutch From The 5th stands tall. A predominantly rap-focused affair, drill is still conspicuously present across the tape, with the bulk of the production (which comes from Rymez, Big Zeeko, MKThePlug, SapphireBeatsz, The Fanatix and Chucks) featuring those all-important 808 bass slides and punchy drum patterns.

Features-wise, this is very much the Dutchavelli show with the few guest appearances kept to an A-list minimum as he calls on Ray BLK, M1llionz and Fire to supplement his gruff delivery with their more fluid styles.

The afromentioned singles all feature on the tape—as does latest cut "Zero Zero", which has just been given a set of elegant, noirish visuals. But we wouldn't be surprised if there's still one or two more tracks waiting in the wings for visual treatment. Either way, after everything Dutchavell has accomplished this year, whatever else comes next is just gravy.

Stream Dutch From The 5th in full below.