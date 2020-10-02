Wiz Khalifa has been busy. The Pittsburgh rapper has dropped off the deluxe version of his EP, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa via Taylor Gang/Atlantic Records.

The newest iteration of his project includes appearances from Maxo Kream, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Rubi Rose, and more. Wiz also dropped off the music video for his new track "POV" featuring Rubi Rose, which you can peep up top. The original version of the EP was released as a celebration of 4/20 on April 20, and boasted features from Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla Sign, Mustard, Quavo, K Camp, and Logic.

Wiz also commemorated his birthday last month with the arrival of his 17-track Big Pimpin’ mixtape available exclusively through DatPiff—and he featured on Smoke DZA’s anthemic single “Santo’s Party House” with Big K.R.I.T., Currensy, and Girl Talk.

Stream The Saga of Wiz Khalifa: Deluxe Edition below.