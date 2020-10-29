Samson Ashe has marked his return with an anthemic and self-reflective new cut titled "Simple Man".

After winning hearts and critical acclaim with his head-turning debut track "Too Rough" back in 2017, the London born and bred singer-songwriter dropped off "Fun", a light-hearted homage to growing up in the '90s. Now, Ashe has returned with "Simple Man", a more poignant cut forged from a period of self reflection after a breakup.

Ashe's silky vocals are amplified over the track's broken beat and explosive synth patterns, with a fresh soundscape that touches on his plethora of influences, like the moody and mixed hip-hop sonics of Young Fathers through to the candid songwriting of Oasis. Not someone to be easily put in a box, you can expect a diverse showcase of Ashe's talent to be rolled out this year via Warp imprint Roya and Monotreme Records.

Speaking about the track, Samson said: "I was at war with myself asking who I was after a relationship. I felt like I had lost myself and I had to drown out the villain that often lives between my mind and listen to the dormant hero that pumps in my chest. Simple man is a spotlight to part of these conversations."

Tune into "Simple Man" below.