For the past few years, Bristol-based singer, songwriter and producer Felid has been blending L.A beat-style haze with the leftfield sounds of Bristol as one half of Mauwe (pronounced Mo-Wee) alongside Portia Conn, but today he's stepping out on his own with his debut solo single "Take It Off", a highly detailed and completely seductive piece of lo-fi alt-pop.

"It's all about those stolen looks," explains Felid. "The invisible undertones, the push-and-pull of passionate exchanges that all point to where you both want to end up. It's kinda subtle but right in front of you at the same time — I wanted everything in the song to reflect that."

Although Mauwe appears to be on hold for now, it looks as if Felid is embarking on something even bigger. The new single, we're told, comes as part of his desire to create music that his fans can find the same sort of solace he found in the records that raised him. "I know I'm not alone in having leaned on music to get through some shit," he continues. "That's the beauty of music. It either helps you to either escape or confront and engage with what you're going through, even if just for a moment. I know I wouldn't be me without it. So this project is all about creating as many of those moments as I can, both for myself and for whoever could want them, and living a life that inspires that creativity."