El Dusty has linked up with Orlando genre-pushing vocalist and DJ Ma-Less for an anthemic house banger, "Soy Loca".

The politically-charged track brings attention to the ongoing inhuman immigration practices in the U.S. Produced as a response to I.C.E. separating families and locking kids up in cages, Ma-Less said that the track's timing was essential, given the current climate: "They call us (Latinx) people crazy, but we have every right to be outraged about the injustices that are taking place, and it is a rallying cry that we will continue to fight the oppression and reunite these families."

Dropping the track on his own indpendent imprint, Americano Label — which chronicles music ranging from Latin America to the Caribbean — connecting with Ma-Less made perfect sense for the new release. Having tracked her previous music on labels such as Insomniac and Mad Decent, El Dusty was hyped to finally share the collaboration: "I've been wanting to work with Ma-Less for years and we finally made the right track especially for her. I'm excited for the people to hear this!"

Tune into "Soy Loca" below.