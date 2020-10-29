El Dusty has linked up with Orlando genre-pushing vocalist and DJ Ma-Less for an anthemic house banger, "Soy Loca".

The politically-charged track brings attention to the ongoing inhuman immigration practices in the U.S. Produced as a response to I.C.E. separating families and locking kids up in cages, Ma-Less said that the track's timing was essential, given the current climate: "They call us (Latinx) people crazy, but we have every right to be outraged about the injustices that are taking place, and it is a rallying cry that we will continue to fight the oppression and reunite these families."

Dropping the track on his own indpendent imprint, Americano Label — which chronicles music ranging from Latin America to the Caribbean — connecting with Ma-Less made perfect sense for the new release. Having tracked her previous music on labels such as Insomniac and Mad Decent, El Dusty was hyped to finally share the collaboration: "I've been wanting to work with Ma-Less for years and we finally made the right track especially for her. I'm excited for the people to hear this!"

Tune into "Soy Loca" below.

Also Watch

Close
NewsComplex UK