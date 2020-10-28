Pharrell can now add "hotelier" to his extensive resumé.

The Grammy-award winning artist/producer has teamed up with hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman and developer Eric Birnbaum on The Goodtime hotel. The establishment, which marks Pharrell's entry into the hotel business, will soon open its doors on Washington Avenue in Miami's South Beach. The seven-story building was designed by architect Morris Adjmi, and, according to Pharrell, goes heavy on the Wes Anderson vibes.

"Being in there is like being in a Wes Anderson film," he told Vogue about the hotel's aesthetic. "It’s like Margot Tenenbaum."

The Goodtime has reportedly been in the works for the past three years. The building will have 266 guest rooms, a workout area, a third-floor pool deck, a full service eatery, 45,000 square feet of retail space, and a recording studio.

"It's good vibes, good energy, good karma, good food, good music, good environment, good vibration," Pharrell said. "Come there one way, and then you leave vibrating. We call it spiritual Wi-Fi."

The Goodtime is expected to launch sometime in early 2021.