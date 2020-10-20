Oklahoma City rappers N7 & Pwap have dropped off their new video for “Uber.”

In the visual, we see Pwap playing an Uber driver who picks up his first rider, a kid who’s playing violin on the street. As the video goes on, the rapper picks up other customers, and later links with N7.

"Working with Directed by Gabe and his crew was definitely an experience we’ve never had before but one that we can’t wait to do again!” the duo told Complex. “We’ve been fans of his since his work with RMR, so when we heard he wanted to work with us, we were excited. We really feel this step gives us a chance for more creative music videos going forward. Stay tuned… #NLMG.”

“Uber” appeared on the duo’s most recent project, Apply Pressure: Isolation Pack, which they released in August. The tape follows their debut project Apply Pressure from February.

Watch the video for “Uber” at the top.