Justin Bieber has just linked up with Benny Blanco to deliver their new Boi1da-produced track "Lonely" that comes with visuals featuring Good Boys star Jacob Tremblay.

Leading up to the song dropping, Bieber and Blanco spent the past week teasing it through different skits and snippets that they posted to their respective social media pages. On brand for Benny Blanco, the mini-skit that he posted featured rapper Lil Dicky pulling up to his mansion as he is welcomed by Blanco spewing an array of odd phrases with Bieber awaiting him in the crib.

Justin also posted a video, but instead of a skit it just featured his wife, Hailey Bieber, hiking with the track playing in the background.

"Lonely" pays homage to the trials and tribulations of growing up as a child-star, something that Justin Bieber understands far too well after being in the public eye since he was 13-years-old. The visuals for the song reflect that, having Jacob Tremblay be a young Bieber as he tries to maneuver pop stardom, and the loneliness that came with that.

You can watch the music video for Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's new song "Lonely" up top and stream the track below.