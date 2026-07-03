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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Watch the New Trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Starring Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey is Ariel in the Rob Marshall-directed ‘The Little Mermaid,’ out this May. She’s joined in the cast by Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, and more.
Trace William Cowen1222 days ago
Music
Watch the Music Video for Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's New Track "Lonely"
Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco link up for their new track "Lonely" and tap 'Good Boys' star Jacob Tremblay for the emotional music video.
Jordan Rose2100 days ago
Pop Culture
Awkwafina Might Be Joining Disney's Live-Action 'Little Mermaid' Movie
Filling out the cast.
Gavin Evans2572 days ago