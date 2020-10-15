John Legend took the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to deliver a tearful performance of "Never Break."

"This is for Chrissy," he said at the piano, referring to his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

The performance was part of Wednesday night's Billboard Music Awards ceremony, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The American Idol winner introduced Legend and expressed condolences to him and his family during "this very difficult time."

"He and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world, the highs and the lows," Clarkson said. "Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I'm thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favorite of the night," she said. "This is 'Never Break' with John Legend."

Legend's performance took place less than two weeks after Teigen announced the loss of their third child, a son named Jack. Teigen shared the tragic news in an Instagram post, after she was hospitalized with excessive bleeding.

"I’m about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going for a month, maybe a little less than a month ..." she wrote at the end of September. "Definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot, and it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot."

Shortly after, Teigen revealed she had lost her pregnancy.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote. "... To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."