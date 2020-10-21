Aminé has unleashed the video for his Limbo album cut “Woodlawn.”

An ode to Portland’s Woodlawn Park where he grew up, the rapper returns to the neighborhood, where he and his crew take over his childhood basketball court. We also see clips of Aminé riding ATVs, snowmobiles, and chilling on the couch fitted in Portland Trailblazers gear.

Aminé released his latest album Limbo in early August. Last month, he performed a medley of “Woodlawn” and “Burden” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! from a hot air balloon. During the performance he wore a t-shirt reading “Rest in Peace” alongside the faces of Breonna Taylor, Mike Brown, George Floyd, and others victims of fatal police brutality.

Watch the video for “Woodlawn” at the top.