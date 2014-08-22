Swae Lee has released his newest song, “Dance Like No One’s Watching,” the first single from his upcoming album, Human Nature.

The rapper first shared the song earlier this month, when he headlined Day 1 of Rolling Loud’s virtual hip-hop festival on Sept. 12. During his set, after performing hits like “R.I.P. SCREW,” “Sativa,” “Unforgettable,” and “Powerglide,” he debuted the new single.

In July, Swae released the track “Reality Check,” and in April, he featured on Chloe X Halley’s Ungodly Hour album cut “Catch Up.”

Listen to “Dance Like No One’s Watching” below.

