Swae Lee has released his newest song, “Dance Like No One’s Watching,” the first single from his upcoming album, Human Nature.

The rapper first shared the song earlier this month, when he headlined Day 1 of Rolling Loud’s virtual hip-hop festival on Sept. 12. During his set, after performing hits like “R.I.P. SCREW,” “Sativa,” “Unforgettable,” and “Powerglide,” he debuted the new single.

In July, Swae released the track “Reality Check,” and in April, he featured on Chloe X Halley’s Ungodly Hour album cut “Catch Up.”

Dance in the privacy of your homes for now 🤬 fuck corona — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) September 24, 2020

Listen to “Dance Like No One’s Watching” below.