In October, Jamaican talent Vershon will release his new EP, Only One, a collaboration-heavy effort including appearances from Trillary Banks and Busy Signal. For the first single, "Reality", he's linked up with North Londoner Chip for a calming love song that celebrates the natural beauty of a woman he's got his eye on. The instrumental comes from UK production trio The Fanatix who offer a stripped-back approach with a gently bumping rhythm to sit behind the Vershon's smooth vocals and a particularly melodic effort from Chip. Following the track's official release yesterday, they've now unveiled the visuals. Directed and produced by Warrior Films JA, the new video puts Vershon and Chip on a crisp white Caribbean beach without a care in the world.

Vershon's Only One EP drops October 9.