LA-born singer-songwriter Syd B is back with her third single of the year "RITF", adding to the consistent stream of self-assured R&B gems she's blessed us with since she made her debut in 2017. Ahead of the track's official release at midnight tonight, she's just unveiled the visuals.

Directed by Clyde Munroe, the guitar-led R&B jam is treated with whipcrack edits and swooping camera angles that stop just short of being overwhelming, neatly mirroring the endorphin rush of her sweetly sung lyrics and the shots of her gleefully exploring some brightly coloured city spots. With lockdowns easing around the world, running through the city with the wind in your hair has never looked more exhilarating.