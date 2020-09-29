Next month, 19-year-old producer and rapper Asha Imuno of alt-indie-rap collective Raised By The Internet will release his debut solo album, Good News, the follow-up to last year's dreamy, genre-bending Full Disclosure. Ahead of the album's October 15 release, the L.A-based rapper is today revealing the carefree, fun-filled, Lucas Chemotti-directed visuals for the album's second single, "Caviar", which features an appearance from fellow RBTI member Gidi.

"'Caviar' is the first time people get to hear how far Gidi and I push each other to make something hard and charismatic," Asha told Complex via email. "We made this record right after I first moved to L.A. It's the soundtrack to my first over-indulgent summer."

Over-indulgent is definitely the word for it. Just like the high end dish it takes its name from, "Caviar" feels equal parts opulent and hedonistic, and the influence of his new home on the West Coast is bursting out of every falsetto vocal and laid-back bass line. Gidi, apparently agrees, adding, "Making 'Caviar' was effortless. It's a function-friendly take on a 2000s West Coast anthem, and makes me feel like I'm tanning in a drop top '64 Impala."