Is it almost time for hip-hop's prodigal son to make his return?

Well, it all depends how you choose to read a new photograph of Kendrick Lamar in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday using a payphone. Since millionaires tend to not use such archaic technology, it's possible that Kendrick was using the payphone as a prop for something else. Could it be a music video for his fifth studio album? According to a caption from People, Lamar was shooting a video, but we'll let you be the judge.

Like a bubbling volcano, the once dormant Kendrick has been showing recent signs of activity. Along with actively protesting the nation's injustices, Kendrick recently narrated Nike's tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Not much has been shared about what Kendrick's been up to on the music front, but Thundercat did reveal in March that he was working with Kendrick on a project that would be the follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning album, Damn.

While no date has been set, TDE general, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, promised in May that "King Kendrick will return soon." It looks like his promise could be fulfilled sooner rather than later.